Bottomline Technologies I (EPAY) Holding Boosted by Timessquare Capital Management Llc; Oppenheimer & Close Has Increased Its Pan American Silver (PAAS) Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies I (EPAY) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 412,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.94M, up from 723,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 170,869 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 3.07 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 51,700 shares to 769,050 shares, valued at $53.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 293,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,390 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp owns 4,913 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 115,087 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 5,383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 0.16% stake. 842 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 43,700 shares. Daruma Capital Limited Liability Co holds 375,219 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 67,900 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,071 shares in its portfolio. 12,627 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Weiss Multi accumulated 180,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 8,000 shares.