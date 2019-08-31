Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stock Price Declined While North Star Asset Management Has Upped Holding; As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Value Rose, At Bancorp Boosted Holding by $512,441

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 32,934 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 22,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 4.87 million shares traded or 65.86% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 26/03/2018 – Emmy® Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show CBS’ The Doctors Features Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be approved by a “supermajority” of the company’s board as CBS seeks to issue dividend to dilute the Redstone family’s voting control of the firm; 14/05/2018 – CBS said in the lawsuit Shari Redstone presents a significant threat of irreparable and irreversible harm to the company and its stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Judge Rejects CBS Move to Strip Shari Redstone’s Control of Company; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 17/05/2018 – @CBS is basing its continued fight against Redstone on this from judge bouchard: “particularly given CBS’s proclaimed commitment to independent bd governance, these allegations are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 23,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 740,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.08 million, up from 716,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 167,675 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 10,114 shares to 116,194 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,852 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

