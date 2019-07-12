Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stake Lifted by American Capital Management Inc; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Share Price Rose

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 19,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 14,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 55,826 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,867 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 22,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $190.15. About 493,402 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 42,370 shares to 63,328 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.74 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 105,628 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited. Eulav Asset Management reported 16,100 shares. Strs Ohio holds 95,400 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 78,500 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd has 732,682 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.01% stake. Bridgeway Inc has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Parametric Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 97,451 shares. Pitcairn holds 10,529 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 18,593 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 8,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 31,572 shares. Herald reported 128,800 shares.