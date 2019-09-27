Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Reaches $38.92 52-Week Low; SOPRA SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (SPSAF) Sellers Decreased By 10.42% Their Shorts

The stock of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) hit a new 52-week low and has $35.81 target or 8.00% below today’s $38.92 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.70B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $35.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $135.84 million less. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 90,846 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SOPRA SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) had a decrease of 10.42% in short interest. SPSAF’s SI was 4,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.42% from 4,800 shares previously. It closed at $112.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sopra Steria Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consulting, systems integration, software development, infrastructure management, cybersecurity, and business process service businesses primarily in France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s consulting services include information technology, human resources, and customer excellence transformation consulting services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers controlled information system integration solutions that include designing and deploying solutions; and scientific, technical, industrial, and embedded software engineering solutions, which provide software products, real-time systems, and on-board and supervision software.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold Bottomline Technologies shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 5,560 shares. American International reported 31,556 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 329 were reported by Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 2,700 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 6,099 shares in its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.68% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 31,921 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Com. Brinker Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Timessquare Capital Limited Company invested in 864,970 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 12,190 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 3,647 shares.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Deere (DE) Up 15.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Board Portal & Collaboration Software | Nasdaq Boardvantage – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hillhouse-backed Topsports launches up to $1.2 bln Hong Kong IPO -term sheet – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 169.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Analysts await Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. EPAY’s profit will be $3.93M for 108.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Bottomline Technologies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.