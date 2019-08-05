Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 47 4.26 N/A 0.32 130.31 Q2 Holdings Inc. 71 13.50 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Q2 Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Q2 Holdings Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Q2 Holdings Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Q2 Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Q2 Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Q2 Holdings Inc. 1 3 5 2.56

Competitively the average target price of Q2 Holdings Inc. is $72.71, which is potential -1.50% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Q2 Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.61% and 96.5%. About 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Q2 Holdings Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.21% 4.01% 8.52% 38.37% 35.83% 61.19%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has -12.31% weaker performance while Q2 Holdings Inc. has 61.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Q2 Holdings Inc. beats Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.