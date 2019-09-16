Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 45 4.36 N/A 0.32 130.31 MAM Software Group Inc. 10 4.07 N/A 0.32 33.29

Table 1 demonstrates Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MAM Software Group Inc. has than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MAM Software Group Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, MAM Software Group Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MAM Software Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, MAM Software Group Inc.’s potential upside is 1.00% and its average price target is $12.12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.61% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of MAM Software Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 20.3% are MAM Software Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. had bearish trend while MAM Software Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MAM Software Group Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.