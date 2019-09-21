Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

We are comparing Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 45 4.14 N/A 0.32 130.31 GSE Systems Inc. 2 0.42 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and GSE Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, GSE Systems Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GSE Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GSE Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and GSE Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.61% and 45.7% respectively. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 8.4% are GSE Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. had bearish trend while GSE Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. beats GSE Systems Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.