Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

This is a contrast between Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 46 4.22 N/A 0.32 130.31 EVERTEC Inc. 31 5.44 N/A 1.21 26.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. EVERTEC Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, EVERTEC Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival EVERTEC Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EVERTEC Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.61% and 84.9% respectively. 1.7% are Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has -12.31% weaker performance while EVERTEC Inc. has 11.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors EVERTEC Inc. beats Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.