Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 46 4.59 N/A 0.32 130.31 Citrix Systems Inc. 99 4.05 N/A 3.52 26.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc. Citrix Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Citrix Systems Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.95 beta indicates that Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Citrix Systems Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Citrix Systems Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citrix Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.61% and 0% respectively. 1.7% are Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Citrix Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Citrix Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Citrix Systems Inc. beats Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.