Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Comparing side by side

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 46 4.24 N/A 0.32 130.31 Pegasystems Inc. 70 6.12 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Pegasystems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.95 beta indicates that Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pegasystems Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Pegasystems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Pegasystems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Pegasystems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Pegasystems Inc.’s average price target is $81, while its potential upside is 15.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.61% and 48.2% respectively. About 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Pegasystems Inc. has 51.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. had bearish trend while Pegasystems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pegasystems Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.