Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Contrasting side by side

Both Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 47 4.37 N/A 0.32 139.16 Microsoft Corporation 120 8.41 N/A 4.49 28.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Microsoft Corporation. Microsoft Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Microsoft Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2.7% Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.3% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Microsoft Corporation’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Microsoft Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Microsoft Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Microsoft Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88

On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation’s potential upside is 6.57% and its average target price is $147.53.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Microsoft Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 75.1%. 2.2% are Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Microsoft Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -1.95% -5.94% -4.74% -18.14% 0.49% -6.65% Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has -6.65% weaker performance while Microsoft Corporation has 24.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Microsoft Corporation beats Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.