Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has 98.61% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5.00% 2.70% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. N/A 47 130.31 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $62.5, suggesting a potential upside of 48.49%. The potential upside of the competitors is 22.05%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has -12.31% weaker performance while Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s peers have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s rivals beat Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.