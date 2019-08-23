Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Comparison side by side

Both Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 46 4.52 N/A 0.32 130.31 Fair Isaac Corporation 294 8.97 N/A 5.24 66.33

Table 1 demonstrates Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Fair Isaac Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fair Isaac Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Fair Isaac Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Fair Isaac Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fair Isaac Corporation’s potential downside is -14.07% and its consensus target price is $305.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.61% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. shares and 87.5% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Fair Isaac Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. had bearish trend while Fair Isaac Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Fair Isaac Corporation beats Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.