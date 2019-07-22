Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 47 4.35 N/A 0.32 139.16 Anaplan Inc. 39 27.57 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Anaplan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Anaplan Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2.7% Anaplan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Anaplan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Anaplan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Anaplan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anaplan Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Anaplan Inc. has a consensus target price of $47.67, with potential downside of -15.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Anaplan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 45.2%. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Anaplan Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -1.95% -5.94% -4.74% -18.14% 0.49% -6.65% Anaplan Inc. -2.29% 6.93% 16.97% 56.81% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. had bearish trend while Anaplan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. beats Anaplan Inc.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.