Bottomline Technologies (de, Inc) Analysts See $0.15 EPS; Chesapeake Asset Management Decreased Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake

Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. EPAY’s profit would be $6.53M giving it 70.93 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Bottomline Technologies’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 88,232 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 38.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 12.25%. The Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 23,422 shares with $1.76M value, down from 38,017 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 393,112 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.01% or 10,054 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 26,384 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,773 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 8,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Inv Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cna Financial reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 9,678 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Kbc Nv reported 12,912 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Gru Llp has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 144,501 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 185,219 shares. Principal Group Incorporated holds 173,415 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by M Partners. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Supports NASA’s Artemis Moon Program, Completes Successful Ascent Abort-2 Flight Test – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity. Tyler Michael R sold 765 shares worth $49,779.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13M for 16.66 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 101.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Bottomline Technologies shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 100,055 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 3,911 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 13,400 shares. Teton owns 16,600 shares. D E Shaw & Communications holds 95,755 shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 410,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 1,945 shares. 1.91 million are owned by Conestoga Cap Ltd. 13,555 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc. Bernzott Cap Advsr has 2.45% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 404,530 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 4,913 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 95,400 shares.