Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Stake Has Boosted by Herald Investment Management Ltd; Auxier Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) as Stock Price Rose

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 26,937 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. It closed at $40.59 lastly. It is down 21.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,700 shares to 456,300 shares, valued at $16.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,382 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Aperio invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). owns 3.54 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Com owns 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 10,550 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,418 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 84,988 shares. 26,793 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Bridgeway reported 13,400 shares stake. Vanguard reported 4.47 million shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 12,625 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 12,953 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 90,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 97,184 shares.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8,600 shares to 17,050 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.