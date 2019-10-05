Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Shares Declined While Herald Investment Management LTD Lifted by $880,000 Its Holding; Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Boosted Baxter International (BAX) Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 917 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 100,875 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26B, up from 99,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.26 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 157,866 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp invested 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 283,379 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0.13% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 9,231 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt holds 0.64% or 20,018 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 82,125 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bokf Na has invested 0.21% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Atlantic Union State Bank stated it has 4,405 shares. Indexiq Lc reported 0.14% stake. 104 were reported by Orrstown Financial. Qs Invsts Lc has 0.12% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 138,965 shares. Pittenger & Anderson owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New England Research And accumulated 6,350 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Atria Investments Ltd owns 6,710 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 280 shares to 39,440 shares, valued at $5.38 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,806 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares North Amer Tech (IGV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Advisory Ser Net Ltd holds 5,361 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank invested in 29 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1,035 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 80,400 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr accumulated 3.09% or 580,659 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 12,953 shares. Weiss Multi reported 280,000 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Co The has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 26,654 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 64,112 shares. Aristotle Boston has 1.66% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 775,489 shares.