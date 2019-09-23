Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Market Value Declined While Herald Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Stake by $880,000; As Toro Co (TTC) Share Price Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its Holding by $1.17 Billion

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 37,333 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 17,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 151,145 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11B, up from 133,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 58,435 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gp Inc reported 3,452 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 344 shares. Transamerica Advsr accumulated 543 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 94,159 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2,781 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Advisors has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Shine Advisory Ser owns 178 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.02% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Select Equity Gru Ltd Partnership owns 4.44M shares. 52,789 are owned by Fifth Third Retail Bank.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) by 24,351 shares to 247,462 shares, valued at $16.38B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc Adr (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,497 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management stated it has 1,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 245,259 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 16,543 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 180,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 67,310 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Inc has 1.63% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 32,231 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 6,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,100 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 732,407 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 47,314 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 98,859 shares. Fort LP reported 8,939 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 83,331 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20,000 shares to 318,382 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,206 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.