Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $880,000 as Valuation Declined; Axa Trimmed Stake in Angiodynamics (ANGO) by $1.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 100,859 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Axa decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 54.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 95,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 79,633 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 174,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 109,923 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold ANGO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 36.64 million shares or 1.48% more from 36.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard reported 2.30M shares stake. 607,751 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Citadel Lc invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 132,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). 283,311 are owned by Prudential Fincl Inc. 27,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Natixis Advsr LP owns 64,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 369,504 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 350,991 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested in 0.47% or 324,429 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 42,948 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 66,670 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 18,938 shares stake.

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.50 million for 116.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 153,600 shares to 184,500 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 78,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 4,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 377,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,739 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX).