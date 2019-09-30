Bottomline Technologies De Common (EPAY) Shares Declined While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Position by $1.23 Million; Ternium Sa (TX) Shares Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 73,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 8,900 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200,000, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 231,591 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Common (EPAY) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 317,367 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, up from 289,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 146,314 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “‘Yes we can!’ says Argentina’s Macri as vote looms. Not likely, says everybody else – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wall Street ends higher on trade, ECB stimulus hopes – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proteon Therapeutics and ArTara Therapeutics Agree to Combine – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NanoXplore announces change in its shareholder structure and welcomes new shareholders – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electric vehicle startup Rivian gets a jolt from big Amazon.com van order – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Management accumulated 2.6% or 752,371 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 2,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 35 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Vanguard Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 12,691 shares. Fiera Corp holds 33,186 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 12,874 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 8,939 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Sei Invs has 0.06% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bb&T Corp holds 6,915 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 329 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 30,000 shares to 110,864 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 70,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,528 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.02 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.