Bottomline Tech (EPAY) Position Raised by Bernzott Capital Advisors; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Value Rose, Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Trimmed Holding

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Tech (EPAY) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 176,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 580,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69M, up from 404,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Bottomline Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 203,319 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 62.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 217,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 129,878 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, down from 347,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 1.23M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,514 shares to 297,138 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Company has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 13,485 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,361 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 47,314 shares. Inv Of Virginia Limited Com reported 188,037 shares. 16,600 are held by Teton Inc. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 752,371 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,335 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 39,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.13% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 14,876 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr reported 5,838 shares.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Construction Demand to Buoy Deere Till Agriculture Picks Up – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delta to Boost Caribbean Services From Its Hubs This Winter – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Airlines to Suspend Two Global Services on Low Demand – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Del Taco Tops the Competition With the Return of Fan-Favorite Carnitas for a Limited Time – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “White House moving forward to strip California of vehicle authority -sources – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MKM Initiates Mixed Coverage Of The Cannabis Sector, Most Bullish On Hexo – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (NYSE:THC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Kaiser Permanente exec joins CDC Foundation board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96M for 22.62 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.