Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Valuation Declined While Goldman Sachs Group Boosted by $25.96 Million Its Holding; Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Its Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) by 64.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 29,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 16,255 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193,000, down from 45,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Brasil S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 553,058 shares traded. Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) has risen 18.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 190.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 590,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 900,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.84M, up from 310,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 157,866 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Banco Santander (NYSE:Brasil S) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brazil banks lead financial stocks down – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brazil pension fund Previ to invest in upcoming share offerings – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander (NYSE:Brasil S) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE’s Biggest IPO Since Snap Is $2.3 Billion for Brazil Fintech – Bloomberg” published on January 24, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil Is the Only Emerging Market You Should Own Right Now: Chart – TheStreet” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 32,605 shares to 52,819 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 131,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 285,438 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 329 shares. Conestoga Cap Ltd Com holds 2.18% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 1.98M shares. Victory Cap reported 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fort LP has 0.08% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Principal Fin Gru Inc holds 303,329 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 2,432 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 16,543 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 80,400 shares stake. Assetmark holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has 886,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4.47 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 27,144 shares to 88,876 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New (Put) by 46,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX).