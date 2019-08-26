Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stock Declined While Shannon River Fund Management Cut by $9.55 Million Its Stake; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding in Synaptics (SYNA) by $310,440 as Share Price Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 70,959 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 56,289 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 48,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 289,953 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares to 180,172 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

