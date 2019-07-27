Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Shareholder Stifel Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hartline Investment Has Lowered Its Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Holding by $1.17 Million

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 9,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 388,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 397,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 182,197 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 178,605 shares traded or 83.29% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Llc holds 38,378 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Victory Cap Management Inc invested 0.05% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 188,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc holds 0% or 28 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 14,529 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,115 shares. Sit Inv Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 2,875 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 21,483 shares. Century Incorporated holds 44,103 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 17,884 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,052 shares to 98,164 shares, valued at $18.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 9,386 shares to 214,256 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 82,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 195,901 shares. Prudential Financial holds 62,687 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,032 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,674 shares. Sei Invests holds 345,095 shares. Brinker invested in 7,853 shares or 0.01% of the stock. International reported 31,360 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 1,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 2,900 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 33,340 shares. Teton Advsrs accumulated 16,600 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Rech has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.26% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).