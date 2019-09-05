Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Its Position; Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 150,202 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 22,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 353,140 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 376,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 656,310 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Westpac Banking reported 573,493 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 3.89M shares. Profund Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,601 shares. 781,071 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 873,437 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 10,940 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 67,813 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 73,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pggm has 0.6% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Driehaus Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd has 0.07% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 60,600 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 1.44M shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physician Realty Q4 same-store NOI rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What’s Up DOC? – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: 3 Things To Consider Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Q2 complicated by write-offs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15,120 shares to 123,651 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.03M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 38,623 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 615,347 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.26% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability holds 107,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Com invested in 0% or 109,925 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 9,552 are held by Pnc Fin Svcs Group Incorporated Inc. Voloridge Invest Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 17,034 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 37,714 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 1,945 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,330 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 61,858 shares. 51,530 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can.