Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Share Price Declined While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Holding; At&T (T) Holding Has Raised by Capital Management Corp

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 33,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 211,701 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 178,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 35.11M shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 45,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 159,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 204,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 344,621 shares traded or 45.30% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 441,474 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $117.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 118,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10,795 shares to 445,747 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 33,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,220 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.