Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Stake by $9.55 Million as Market Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 250,507 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Management owns 65,803 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited has 54,228 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors owns 128,425 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Taurus Asset Lc stated it has 65,142 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.31% or 4,330 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,710 shares. Community Tru And Invest Company has invested 2.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 651,642 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset reported 125,668 shares. Madison Invest invested in 0.53% or 205,694 shares. 182,237 are held by Mai Capital Management. Lincluden Limited owns 49,374 shares. Scholtz And Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Twin Cap Mngmt owns 220,092 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Barry Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group reported 17,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank De holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 4,928 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 31,815 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 13,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 0% or 8,005 shares. Pier Lc stated it has 73,936 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Teton Advsrs owns 16,600 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd reported 195,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested 0.26% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co invested in 98,093 shares or 0% of the stock.