Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Holding; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Position In Constellation Brands (STZ) Was Boosted

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,863 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 15,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 785,084 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 176.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 90,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 141,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 50,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 146,314 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares to 504,335 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,132 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,308 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 16,543 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.13% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 752,371 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 422,004 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 1,683 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 14,141 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 35 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 33,186 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 35,789 shares. 516,142 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 49,929 shares.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NanoXplore announces change in its shareholder structure and welcomes new shareholders – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kraken Launches OceanVisionâ„¢ Project – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns 4 days ago – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Slip as Investors Await Fed Interest Rate Decision – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,510 shares to 2,985 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 26,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,295 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Constellation Brands, Etsy, Marathon Oil, Roku, Square, Tilray and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Canopy Growth Gets a Recommendation Boost – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Plunges After Analyst Warning – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Usca Ria Ltd Llc stated it has 7,445 shares. Asset has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 5.03 million are held by Capital Ww Invsts. L And S Advisors invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4,633 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.03% or 2,008 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.02% or 51,725 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates holds 68,476 shares. Two Creeks Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.74% or 395,006 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Citigroup invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Private Ocean Llc invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Groesbeck Inv Management Corporation Nj accumulated 1,100 shares.