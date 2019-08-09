Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Both Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 39 6.03 N/A 0.95 44.65 Medigus Ltd. 3 19.74 N/A -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boston Scientific Corporation and Medigus Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Boston Scientific Corporation and Medigus Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$46.5 is Boston Scientific Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares and 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares. 0.3% are Boston Scientific Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.04% are Medigus Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15% Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation has 20.15% stronger performance while Medigus Ltd. has -7.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats Medigus Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.