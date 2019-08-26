Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Both Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.69 N/A 0.95 44.65 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 40 6.78 N/A 0.05 848.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Boston Scientific Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Boston Scientific Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boston Scientific Corporation and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific Corporation and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Scientific Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 12.95% and an $46.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is $41, which is potential -14.97% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Boston Scientific Corporation is looking more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares and 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation was less bullish than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Boston Scientific Corporation.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.