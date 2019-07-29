Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Comparing side by side

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 39 5.84 N/A 1.24 29.92 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.41 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boston Scientific Corporation and Viveve Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Boston Scientific Corporation and Viveve Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 21.1% 8.5% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific Corporation has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Viveve Medical Inc. has beta of 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Scientific Corporation. Its rival Viveve Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.4 respectively. Viveve Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and Viveve Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Boston Scientific Corporation is $46.5, with potential upside of 9.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of Viveve Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation 1.01% -1.96% -6.39% -3.96% 24.15% 4.9% Viveve Medical Inc. -12.57% -24.08% -55.78% -80.18% -77.78% -56.2%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation has 4.9% stronger performance while Viveve Medical Inc. has -56.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Viveve Medical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.