Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Contrasting side by side

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 39 5.91 N/A 1.24 29.92 Sintx Technologies Inc. 6 10.40 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boston Scientific Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boston Scientific Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 21.1% 8.5% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Boston Scientific Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.01 beta.

Liquidity

Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sintx Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Sintx Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Boston Scientific Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Scientific Corporation has a 8.49% upside potential and an average target price of $46.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boston Scientific Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.4% and 7.2%. Boston Scientific Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation 1.01% -1.96% -6.39% -3.96% 24.15% 4.9% Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation had bullish trend while Sintx Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.