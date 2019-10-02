Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Contrasting side by side

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 42 2.16 1.39B 0.95 44.65 NovoCure Limited 85 -6.46 78.42M -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boston Scientific Corporation and NovoCure Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boston Scientific Corporation and NovoCure Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 3,296,182,119.99% 19.7% 7.9% NovoCure Limited 92,596,528.52% -31.8% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. In other hand, NovoCure Limited has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Boston Scientific Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, NovoCure Limited has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. NovoCure Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and NovoCure Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67

$47.25 is Boston Scientific Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.69%. Meanwhile, NovoCure Limited’s average price target is $81.67, while its potential upside is 11.51%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Boston Scientific Corporation is looking more favorable than NovoCure Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares and 74.7% of NovoCure Limited shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of NovoCure Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15% NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation was less bullish than NovoCure Limited.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats NovoCure Limited.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.