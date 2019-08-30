Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Contrasting side by side

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.87 N/A 0.95 44.65 Misonix Inc. 21 4.81 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boston Scientific Corporation and Misonix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Boston Scientific Corporation and Misonix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9% Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1%

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Misonix Inc.’s 0.01 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Scientific Corporation are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Misonix Inc. has 3.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Boston Scientific Corporation and Misonix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Scientific Corporation’s upside potential is 8.64% at a $46.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boston Scientific Corporation and Misonix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 26.6%. About 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Misonix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats Misonix Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.