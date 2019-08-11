Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boston Scientific Corporation has 94.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Boston Scientific Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.70% 7.90% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Boston Scientific Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation N/A 39 44.65 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Boston Scientific Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

$46.5 is the average price target of Boston Scientific Corporation, with a potential upside of 7.64%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 71.89%. Boston Scientific Corporation’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boston Scientific Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Boston Scientific Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Boston Scientific Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Boston Scientific Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Boston Scientific Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Boston Scientific Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Boston Scientific Corporation’s competitors beat Boston Scientific Corporation.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.