Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.83 N/A 0.95 44.65 Electromed Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.24 22.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boston Scientific Corporation and Electromed Inc. Electromed Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Boston Scientific Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Boston Scientific Corporation is presently more expensive than Electromed Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boston Scientific Corporation and Electromed Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Boston Scientific Corporation’s current beta is 0.79 and it happens to be 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Electromed Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Boston Scientific Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Electromed Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Electromed Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and Electromed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46.5 is Boston Scientific Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boston Scientific Corporation and Electromed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 32.4%. Boston Scientific Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Electromed Inc. has 8.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation was more bullish than Electromed Inc.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Electromed Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.