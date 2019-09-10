Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.28 Million

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 3.10 million shares traded or 85.11% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 352,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.34M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.67 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc. by 33,244 shares to 54,976 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc..

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 74,689 shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $234.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 75,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Acorda Thearapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

