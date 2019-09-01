Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Holder Botty Investors Decreased Position; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding Boosted by Wallace Capital Management Inc

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 2.95M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For Liberty Global (LBTYK) – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF) by 730 shares to 37,341 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,633 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

