Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Value Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding Upped by Toronto Dominion Bank

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 304,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.64 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 3.23 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 35,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 263,229 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 227,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 26.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

