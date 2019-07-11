Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Value Declined While Hodges Capital Management Trimmed by $2.46 Million Its Holding; Transamerica Financial Advisors Trimmed Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $628,642 as Shares Rose

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 821,846 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 230,089 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 294,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.71M for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 8,879 shares to 138,098 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $526.36 million for 28.33 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.07 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Nanavaty Maulik sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 3,038 shares. 44,236 shares were sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, worth $1.77M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

