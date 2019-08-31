Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Trimmed Holding by $330,714 as Market Valuation Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lowered by $506,692 Its Position

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 8,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 269,630 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, down from 278,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 2.95M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $525.00 million for 28.11 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 2,308 shares to 28,658 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 111,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,066 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Advsr Llc reported 0% stake. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,761 shares. Moreover, Dodge And Cox has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). D E Shaw & Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 649,676 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc has 9,526 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 15,239 shares in its portfolio. 6,320 were reported by Altavista Wealth Mngmt. Century reported 4.40M shares. Agf has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 21,642 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 14,905 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 4,126 shares. Viking Lp reported 3.22 million shares stake. Natl Pension Ser owns 1.48 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2,829 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 6,763 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag stated it has 91,569 shares. Girard Partners invested 1.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,353 shares. 6,899 were reported by Garde. Mackenzie Corporation reported 2.20M shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L reported 34,700 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.39% or 246,994 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Indemnity Communication reported 34,300 shares or 6.9% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.63% or 198,444 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management accumulated 141,382 shares. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reaves W H And holds 3.81% or 1.95 million shares in its portfolio. 338,311 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs. Parsons Capital Inc Ri holds 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 126,935 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited accumulated 10,700 shares or 0.74% of the stock.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 376,732 shares to 387,945 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

