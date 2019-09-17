Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $6.00 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 507,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.21M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 1.54 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 92.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 139,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 11,960 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, down from 151,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 5.14 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Interprets Yield Inversion as ‘Troubling Sign’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it readies for electric future; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 14km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 18/04/2018 – Fletcher Builing Target Cut 13% to NZ$7/Share by Morgan Stanley; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 8.1% This Year, Morgan Stanley Leads; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Slimmon agrees and sees opportunity in financials and industrials; 27/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Morgan Stanley Resecuritization Pass-Through 2018-SC1; 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Soluti

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 108,768 shares to 604,947 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 639,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 854,672 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 448 were accumulated by Motco. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 2.91M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 57,720 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 100,751 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,811 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na reported 4,734 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 13.75 million shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 8.59M shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Schmidt P J Invest Management holds 9,671 shares. S&Co Inc has invested 0.87% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 632,250 were accumulated by Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.17% or 264,600 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.03 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 18,814 shares to 55,058 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 99,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).