Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Trimmed Its Position by $356,060; Hhr Asset Management Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.72 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 1,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 31,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.54 million, down from 32,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 61.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 5,970 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229,000, down from 15,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 2.95M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,611 were accumulated by Wms Prns Lc. 80 are owned by Alphamark Advsr Lc. Barnett Co owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71 shares. 1,450 are held by West Oak Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Shufro Rose has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 445 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 4,227 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4,665 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.69% or 15,679 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colonial Tru Advisors accumulated 6,828 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Synovus Corp holds 21,607 shares.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares to 335,902 shares, valued at $58.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla Stock Faces More Bad News After Walmart Lawsuit – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 20,740 shares to 22,840 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).