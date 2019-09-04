Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Holding; As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Market Valuation Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Cut by $1.66 Million Its Holding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 809,447 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Wins Long-Term San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Expansion, New Agreement Enables Advertisers to Reach Consumers across the Entire San Diego DMA; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Loss $126.9M; 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 12/04/2018 – DIöS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT WITH MIA FORSGREN, CCO; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 622,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.41M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 298,510 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Endologix Announces Exclusive Distributor Agreement with Boston Scientific for the Chinese Market – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 10,277 shares to 70,914 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 425,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 377 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd holds 38,570 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 62,774 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Co Limited Company reported 15,923 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 784,236 shares. Redwood Invs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 229,287 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,211 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,103 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,000 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc has 180,660 shares. Assetmark owns 16 shares. 9,526 are owned by Schmidt P J Mgmt. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Sector Gamma As holds 1.12 million shares or 6.86% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv owns 981,252 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 119,525 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $81.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 20.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 36.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) signs new local lease – San Antonio – San Antonio Business Journal” published on February 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IHeartMedia wraps restructuring, separates from CCO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold $6.07 million. HOBSON ANDREW W bought $463,360 worth of stock or 200,000 shares. 400,000 shares were bought by MORELAND W BENJAMIN, worth $913,680 on Thursday, August 15. WELLS SCOTT also bought $35,442 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 190,603 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 53,621 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 2,564 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 0.11% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 2.70M shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 13,552 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 154,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Gabelli And Invest Advisers invested in 0.02% or 31,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 16,325 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,636 shares.