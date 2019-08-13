Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Montag A & Associates Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Huntington National Bank Holding in Enbridge (ENB) Lowered by $1.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 914,575 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 39,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 78,983 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 118,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 753,566 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.39M for 28.27 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 18,919 shares to 21,749 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG).