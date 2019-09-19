Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Stake by $6.68 Million; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $1.60 Million as Valuation Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $270.66. About 66,512 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 83.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 159,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 349,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03M, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 1.01 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $265.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,173 shares to 10,478 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 19.67 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

