Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut Stake; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $507,780

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 64.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 273,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 151,642 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52M, down from 424,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 9.14 million shares traded or 67.72% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 122,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.76 million, up from 120,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 733,204 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Essex Investment Com Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5 shares. Hemenway Co Limited Liability Co holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 26,717 shares. Wendell David Associates Incorporated has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ally Financial Inc holds 8,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,647 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn reported 7,941 shares stake. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 0.11% or 2.90M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability invested in 0.68% or 383,989 shares. 7,215 were accumulated by Hartford Fin Management. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Goelzer Inv Mgmt owns 11,045 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 6,628 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 6,297 shares. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,040 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 11,259 shares to 151,681 shares, valued at $29.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,759 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation accumulated 7,891 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Inc stated it has 4,914 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 22,987 are held by Agf Invs. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.47 million shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 1.06% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 385,550 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 1.76 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 21,107 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated stated it has 24,052 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.26% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Strs Ohio owns 681,868 shares. Azimuth Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 5,300 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd invested in 0.22% or 41,346 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,103 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 40,461 shares to 73,386 shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 28,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Put) (NYSE:RNG).