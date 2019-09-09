Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Stake by $22.39 Million; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined, Bluestein R H & Company Has Upped Stake by $22.36 Million

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 589,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.78 million, up from 707,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 6.35M shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 117.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 92,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 170,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 78,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.61 million shares traded or 94.30% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,780 shares to 338,770 shares, valued at $62.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 861,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.05% or 81,027 shares. First Manhattan has 410 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 8,117 shares. 71,033 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase reported 48.51M shares. Oakbrook Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 79,575 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 17.09M shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Greystone Managed Investments invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 39,762 shares. 7,000 are held by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Co. Sivik Global Healthcare Lc reported 225,000 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 116,629 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 267 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,412 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Com. Keybank Association Oh holds 32,344 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.38% or 14,125 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 30,647 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.12% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Acg Wealth invested in 2,021 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 1,100 shares. 5,896 were reported by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com. Montag A has invested 0.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 2,300 shares. 60,168 were reported by Nomura. First Interstate Bancshares owns 85 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Friess Assoc Lc reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,394 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP).