Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Value Rose While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Upped Its Position; Nucor (NUE) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Raised Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 5,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 401,419 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, up from 395,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 629,910 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 92.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 109,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 227,426 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 118,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.12 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 22,700 shares to 44,015 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 165,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10M shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 134,365 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fagan Associate holds 27,260 shares. 35 are held by Howe & Rusling Incorporated. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 6,945 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Bainco Investors has invested 1.28% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.22% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 5.20M shares. Natixis Lp holds 130,318 shares. Primecap Management Ca has 1.27% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Somerset Grp Inc Incorporated Lc has invested 1.69% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Goelzer Mgmt owns 65,451 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 687,272 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). First Dallas Secs Inc has invested 0.45% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Raymond James And Associates reported 694,876 shares.

