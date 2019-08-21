Boston Scientific (BSX) Position Held by Rock Springs Capital Management Lp; Cabot Corp. (CBT) Position Has Raised by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cabot Corp. (CBT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.80 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cabot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 119,601 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.23 million, up from 915,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 1.61 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6,281 shares to 415,155 shares, valued at $52.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) by 11,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,150 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 200 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Menta Cap Llc stated it has 7,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0.2% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,541 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 10,548 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 460,776 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 7,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 1.44M shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 11,937 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 96,987 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 10,994 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Cabot Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Granted FDA Approval for ImageReady MRI Labeling for the Vercise Gevia – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $22.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 545,604 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.37 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin owns 2.18 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Webster Bankshares N A has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 823 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank Tru accumulated 165 shares. 267 are owned by Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 8,117 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.44 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Axa holds 0.13% or 849,947 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors invested in 7,805 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp reported 480 shares.